MANILA — Voting 179-0, the House of Representatives on Monday approved on final reading a bill seeking to mandate the playing of Filipino music in hotels, resorts, restaurants, tourist buses, and all international flights coming into the Philippines.

Based on its congressional fact sheet of House Bill 10305, all flights coming from international destinations upon landing shall devote at least 50 percent of their piped-in music to Philippine lore.

It also mandates that 50 percent of all tourist buses' playlists should consist of Filipino music when ferrying tourists. Hotels, resorts, and restaurants are also ordered to the same at 25 percent.

The bill, which prescribes penalties for violations, seeks to showcase the culture of the country through music and to promote Philippine music.

It will be sent to the Senate for approval.

— Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

