Some of the products featured in Globe Business' "Gift Local" campaign for 2021

MANILA -- The "Gift Local" campaign goes on its fifth year as part of its efforts to promote homegrown brands, particularly those that support Filipinos' livelihoods and follow sustainable practices.

An initiative by Globe Business, "Gift Local" has its own page showcasing partner merchants, encouraging the public to patronize their products for holiday gift-giving.

These include the Filipino tree-to-bar chocolate Malagos, fashion essentials brand HTP Basics, Looca Skincare, Greenlife Coconut Products, Locano handmade blankets and table runners, and social entrepreneur marketplace Roots Collective, among others.

"This year's campaign aims to bring out the goodness behind each purchase by giving Filipinos the opportunity to choose holiday gifts that give twice the joy -- to the recipient and to the local business and community that they benefit," said KD Dizon, head of MSME Group at Globe Business.

Meanwhile, Globe Business is also supporting local entrepreneurs with its activities at the Globe Business Academy, which gives access to industry insights and networking opportunities.

Signups at the online academy can be made for free, with Globe Business also offering options for Internet connection upgrades for entrepreneurs.