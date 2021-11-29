MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

CITY OF DREAMS TO RELAUNCH NOBU SUNDAY BRUNCH

Handout

City of Dreams is set to bring back Nobu Manila's Sunday Brunch this December, inviting diners to rediscover the indulgence of the new-style Japanese cuisine globally popularized by the legendary chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

Available for P2,950 net per person, the brunch will offer a selection of appetizers, kushiyaki or grilled skewered seafood, red meat, poultry, vegetables, a carving item, rice, specialty dishes, salads, and soups.

Diners can choose their preferred dishes from the display counter, which chefs prepare fresh from the kitchen, and are individually served on mini plates and lacquer masu (Japanese cups) or in a family style plating should guests prefer sharing.

From an a la carte menu, diners can add to their meal dishes such as: wagyu pastrami with ube shokupan sliders, black cod miso on butter lettuce, wagyu sliders with bao buns, and grilled baby octopus with anticucho sauce, to name a few, as they enjoy their choice of mocktail, chilled juice, soda, tea or coffee that are included in the brunch price.

For the rest of the week, Nobu Manila offers an a la carte, and eight-course signature Omakase menus for dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Sundays to Thursdays, and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

DIAMOND HOTEL'S PARK AND DINE

Handout

Diamond Hotel is letting customers savor the hotel's well-loved dishes in the comfort and safety of their own car with its Park and Dine offering.



Menu selection includes sandwiches, pasta, Japanese and Chinese specialties, mains, and bento combination sets.

To keep the food hygienic, meals are placed in disposable packaging and each guest will receive his or her order wrapped along with single-use utensils, bottled water, and sanitation kit. Lap tables will be provided so guests can dine with ease.

Diamond Hotel's Park and Dine is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and parking is subject to availability for walk-ins. For advanced reservations, call (02) 8528-3000 and (0975) 792-1473 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. only), or email restaurant_rsvn@diamondhotel.com. Pre-order is also available and the menu may be viewed at the hotel's website.

ENDERUN'S RESTAURANT 101 TAKES OVER MANILA GOLF'S F&B

Restaurant 101, known for serving contemporary European cuisine at McKinley Hill in Taguig City, has officially taken over the food and beverage operations of Manila Golf and Country Club.

Managed by homegrown graduates of Enderun, 101 promises to offer quality F&B services for the concessionaires of the Verandah restaurant, the Sand Trap Bar, and banqueting as well as outside catering, all golf teahouses, and kiosks.

The majority of the Manila Golf and Country Club's staff has been retained. While the menu remains mostly unchanged, 101 introduced additional seasonal menus and special events to the club's members.

FOODPANDA ADDS KOREAN CORN DOGS AND MORE

Handout

Foodpanda has added more mealtime and merienda choices for its users just in time for the holiday season.

Applebee's, known for its American comfort food favorites, is exclusively available on the Foodpanda app. Some of its offerings include burgers, ribs, steak, fried chicken, pasta, and chocolate desserts.

Those who are looking for a hearty all-day breakfast meal can order IHOP using the Foodpanda app. The restaurant serves pancakes, waffles, French toast, and more.

Also available on the delivery platform is the KBites, which has Korean corn dogs and flavored fries, among others.

Meanwhile, Foodpanda also has the following holiday-themed promos for its users: SANTAPANDA, which gives new users a P100 discount for a minimum order of P299 until November 30; PICKUPEVERYDAY, a P50 discount on pick-up options for a minimum order of P250; and STOCKUP100, for a P100 discount on a minimum P1,000 order on Pandamart until November 30.

HARD ROCK REOPENS IN MAKATI

Handout

Time to rev up your inner rock star anew as Hard Rock Cafe Makati has reopened to customers.

Live music is available from Monday to Sunday (8:15 p.m. to 10 p.m.) to be provided by ﻿Rachel Gabreza, Bradley Holmes, Highway 54 Trio, Lockdown, Hyperbeat, Jerome Abalos, and Akustiku.

Hard Rock Cafe Makati offers the same comfort food options such as Smashin' Duos as well as buy one, get one daily offers. It has also reopened its memorabilia collection from rock music icons, and its Rock Shop filled with merchandise.

Located at the ground floor of Glorietta 3, Hard Rock Cafe Makati is open daily from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. The other Hard Rock branch can be found at S Maison, Conrad Manila.

LIANG CRISPY ROLL OPENS IN QC

Handout

Months after opening its Philippine flagship store in Taguig, Liang Crispy Roll launched a new branch in Banawe, Quezon City.

Known in China for its scallion pancakes, Liang Crispy Roll was brought to the country by the Fredley Group of Companies. Its best-sellers include the Angus Beef Steak (P145), Pork BBQ (P145), Grilled Chicken (P125), Chunky Tuna (P125), 5-Cheese Melt (P125), and Veggie Delight (P95).

The new branch is located at 780 Banawe Street, with delivery also available via liang.fredleygroup.com.

NESPRESSO OPENS BRANCH AT ROBINSONS MAGNOLIA

Handout

Nespresso recently opened a branch at Robinsons Magnolia in Quezon City.

The new boutique features an atelier table where a coffee specialist takes customers to the experience of coffee appreciation and learn more about Nespresso's products.

It also has a window-to-farm virtual view of coffee farms and a greenery wall, which serves as a visual representation of local coffee plantations.

The Robinsons Magnolia branch is also set to have an interactive recycling corner, where used capsules can be dropped so they can be turned into everyday objects.

NESTLE INTRODUCES PLANT-BASED MEAT

Handout

Nestlé Philippines has announced its first move into the plant-based meat alternatives market with the launch of its plant-based Harvest Gourmet brand initially in its food service business.

Harvest Gourmet's first offerings in the Philippines include the Sensational Burger, Schnitzel, and Chargrilled Pieces in two-kg institutional packs, with mince, nuggets, balls, and other formats to be rolled out by next year.

Each is made with non-GMO soy and wheat that promises taste, texture, and a cooking experience as close as possible to that of meat products while offering the full nutritional benefits of plant-based proteins.

More details are available at the Nestlé Professional Philippines Facebook page as well as at Rare Food Shop and Prime Pacific Foods Corp.

TIFFIN'S DELIVERS NORTH INDIAN COMFORT FOOD

Handout

Tiffin Indian Lunchbox is delivering North Indian comfort food to homes and offices in Metro Manila.

It offers time-honored recipes crafted by Indian chefs, each made with real spices, fresh herbs, and ingredients that are sourced locally.

Among its offerings are Biryani, sealed in a clay pot and cooked over a slow fire; Butter Chicken marinated in spiced yogurt; and Prawn Curry, cooked in onions, tomatoes and an aromatic coconut gravy.

More details are available on Tiffin's website.

CCA MARKS 25TH YEAR

The Center of Culinary Arts (CCA) is celebrating its 25th year with a series of events that showcase Filipino cuisine.

On December 1 at 2 p.m., there will be a demonstration of both modern and traditional Filipino dishes by the CCA alumni. This event is a cook-off between graduates of CCA Manila who are well-known in the food industry: chef Allan Briones, chef de cuisine at The Peninsula Manila; chef Migo Razon, executive chef of Sheraton Melbourne; chef Pauline Sarmiento, owner of a bakeshop and home-cooked foods restaurant; and chef Sonny Mariano, corporate pastry chef of Tasteless Food Group.

The next day, CCA will hold the "Clash of the Clans: Culinary Competition." Groups of CCA Manila students will compete among themselves in a face-to-face Filipino cuisine competition in the following categories: meat, plant-based, seafood appetizer, and a cheese-based dessert.

An alumni homecoming will be held at 10 a.m. on December 3, with raffles and special awards.

More details are available at CCA's social media pages.

ZIA DANTES IS NEW FACE OF AJI GINISA

Handout

Ajinomoto Philippines Corp. (APC) recently introduced Zia Dantes as the newest endorser of its new and improved Aji-Ginisa. She joins her mother and long-time Ajinomoto brand ambassador, Marian Rivera.

Launched in 1991, the Aji-Ginisa is added to stir-fried dishes, among others, for improved overall deliciousness or "umami." A new version has been launched to mark the seasoning's 30th year.

MEGA GLOBAL'S FEEDING PROGRAM FOR KIDS

Mega Global said it has so far served a total of 66,694 meals to 881 children in 15 communities across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao months after launching the third year of its Mega Bigay Sustansya (MBS) program.

Mounted in partnership with Reach Out Feed Philippines, the program aimed to support children in six provinces for 60 days. The feeding program benefits children ages 4-12 through house-to-house delivery of meals every day.

The MBS program was first introduced in 2019 as part of Mega Global's efforts to help children fight malnutrition.

MAMA SITA FOUNDATION'S QUIAPO A LA CARTE

Mama Sita Foundation recently held an online event that celebrates Quiapo's food culture and evolution.

Dubbed "Quiapo A La Carte: Food Culture in Transit," the event was presented by Dr. Fernando Zialcita of the Department of Sociology and Anthropology and his students from the Ateneo de Manila University’s Cultural Heritage Studies Program.

During the dinner program, Bakas Pilipinas, a non-government organization based in New York City that aims to help preserve heritage sites, launched the Buhay Quiapo Project in partnership with the Department of Sociology and Anthropology of Ateneo.

Through this online event, organizers and sponsors hope to spread appreciation for Quiapo and its heritage culture as expressed through its cuisine and artistry.