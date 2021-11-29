Christmas 2021: Gift ideas for the fashion lover

MANILA -- Here are some holiday gift ideas for the fashion lover in your life.

ADIDAS ULTRABOOST DNA CITY PACK

Adidas has teamed up with creatives from local communities in Southeast Asia to unveil an exclusive collection of six new UltraBoost DNA designs.

The six UltraBoost DNA designs take inspiration from the respective local identities of Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

These are available on the Adidas website and at select retail stores for P10,000 each.

BEYOND THE VINES DUMPLING BAG

Looking for a stylish bag that will fit all your daily necessities? Check out this popular bag of the Singapore brand Beyond the Vines which is now available in Manila.

The Dumpling Bag is made with lightweight water-resistant nylon, has handles of two lengths, an elastic opening, a large flap pocket, and a D-ring to attach your keys to.

It is available at the Beyond the Vines website or any of the brand's concept stores at Power Plant Mall, Shangri-La Mall, and Mall of Asia.

Prices start at P2,790 for the XS Dumpling Bag to P4,190 for the XL size.

LACOSTE X PEANUTS COLLECTION

The characters from the world-famous comic strip "Peanuts" by Charles M. Schulz, are featured on Lacoste's pieces for Autumn-Winter 2021-2022.

From Charlie Brown and his lovable beagle Snoopy to Woodstock and Lucy, the beloved Peanuts characters can be found playing tennis or having meaningful conversations in the new Lacoste collection, highlighting the values of spontaneity, humor, creativity, and passion.

The collection has pieces for both adults and children, and is available in stores and on the Lacoste website.

ONITSUKA TIGER'S DARJEELING FLOWERS COLLECTION

Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger recently launched its Autumn/Winter 2021 collection, which is inspired by the majestic beauty of the towering Himalayas in the winter and the trekking and hiking boom of the 1970s.

This season, creative director Andrea Pompilio collaborated with Toyoki Adachi, the designer and art director of the textile graphic brand Nowartt, incorporating their graphics into the collection pieces.

In this collaboration, the textile graphics are represented under the theme of the fusion of vintage and art from the '60s and '70s and are used on shoes, apparel, and accessories.

Onitsuka Tiger has branches at Greenbelt 5, Glorietta 5, SM Mall of Asia, Shangri-La Plaza, SM Megamall, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Two Parkade Bonifacio High Street Central, SM Aura Premier, Solenad, and Acienda.