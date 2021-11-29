Beatrice Gomez is ready to bring her A-game to the 70th Miss Universe pageant.

The Filipina beauty queen has arrived in Israel, as seen in photos shared by Miss Universe Philippines on Sunday (Manila time).

"She's ready to conquer the Universe," the post read.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News shortly before flying out of the country, Gomez said she is looking forward to meeting her fellow Miss Universe candidates.

She also revealed that they spent weeks to prepare all of her outfits for the competition.

The 70th Miss Universe pageant is set to be held in Eilat, Israel on December 12 (morning of December 13 in the Philippines). It will be aired live on ABS-CBN's A2Z channel 11 starting at 7:30 a.m.

The coronation night will have a same-day replay on A2Z at 11 p.m., and will be shown on later dates on the ABS-CBN cable channels Kapamilya Channel and Metro Channel, and streaming platform iWantTFC.

