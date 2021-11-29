Ayala Museum to reopen on December 4: What to expect

MANILA -- Ayala Museum is set to welcome guests again after more than two years.

In a post on its social media pages, Ayala Museum said it will hold a soft opening event on Saturday, December 4, to cap off Ayala Foundation's 60th anniversary.

The Filipinas Heritage Library will be made accessible, as well as the museum's five galleries.

All guests who will visit Ayala Museum are required to pre-book their visit online and show proof of vaccination upon entry. The property will implement timed entries and limited capacities in compliance with health and safety protocols.

Designed once again by Leandro V. Locsin Partners, the newly renovated Ayala Museum boasts of a lobby with an "inside-outside atmosphere," adapting to the new normal brought about by the pandemic, according to a post on its website.

Visitors can expect to see exhibitions such as "Intertwined: Transpacific, Transcultural Philippines" with over 240 objects and artworks, and "Landscape into Painting: Fernando Zobel Serie Blanca," which marks the unveiling of a new gallery dedicated to artist Fernando Zobel.

The Orientation Gallery, on the other hand, displays objects from Ayala Museum collections. There is also the Digital Gallery which is made of eight sprawling screens, allowing guests to interact with art for free.

Meanwhile, a refreshed version of the Diorama Experience will also be on view for visitors, with the rest of the galleries to be unveiled in the first half of 2022.