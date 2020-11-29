These celebrity-approved donuts have become a hit quarantine treat

MANILA -- Many Filipinos are crazy over things Korean. It’s K-everything from pop, dramas to even food.

Entrepreneur Twinkle Lacsamana stumbled upon this Korean food craze during this quarantine, and promptly started a Korean doughnut company called Milky Dust Donuts (MDD).

“When the lockdown started, I knew that it will last longer than a month so I decided to think of something that will financially aid us while on a quarantine. I tried baking and selling other stuff like cookies but the market is looking for something new," Lacsamana told ABS-CBN News.

"Then I saw a YouTube video for the recipe of kkwabaegi and the ingredients for my supposed plan of making ube cheese pandesal (planned to sell these as well) were then repurposed for an experiment that led to the creation of Milky Dust Donuts,” she explained.



Kkwabaegi is Korea’s version of a twisted doughnut. It’s a recipe similar to our local pilipit with a chewy soft texture. Usually dusted with cinnamon sugar, Lacsamana changed it up by rolling her donuts in her proprietary "milky dust" — a combination of powdered sugar and milk.

“Even if I create more flavors, they’ll all be covered in milky dust. That’s going to be the brand and the USP (unique selling point) of my donuts,” said Lacsamana.

Instead of twisted doughnuts, Milky Dust Donuts are the size of a large golf ball and levelled up with fillings. This innovation gave Lacsamana leeway to create a stable of flavors — playing with fillings and flavored dough combinations. Her fillings are also fried with the doughnuts, and not piped afterwards like filled doughnuts typically are.

Her top bestseller is the Vanilla Milk that’s filled with creamy white chocolate and is also the Sharon Cuneta’s favorite.

Unlike the Megastar, this author is partial to the Dark Mocha variant that uses a coffee-infused dough with a filling of dark chocolate.

Another bestseller is Pure Chocolate with a chocolate dough-chocolate filling combination that any kid and kid-at-heart would love to have every day.

The MDD Ube Cheese gives a different take to the now-classic quarantine flavor. (Trivia: This was also the first MDD flavor created). It’s a springy ube doughnut filled with a generous helping of cheese and ube jam (or halaya).

MDD also has an unapologetically cheesy four-cheese variant with quezo de bola in the dough, and cheese-fest of a filling using American and sharp cheddar cheeses, as well as milky cream cheese.

On the sweeter (but not too sweet) side of things, there’s Lacsamana’s Strawberry Milkshake, a pink-tinged-strawberry doughnut with a swirled white chocolate and strawberry cream center.

The Peanut Butter Cup takes inspiration from the flavors of the famous peanut butter chocolate cup confection. Like all the donuts, it’s best enjoyed warm.

MDD’s newest donut is something for the jelly-doughnut lovers, the Berries and Cream has blueberry-dappled dough and white chocolate cream cheese and blueberry compote.

“Most of my new customers are always 'shocked' when trying out the donuts for the first time. Generally, the comments are that the donuts are something that they never tasted before,” said Lacsamana.

As the quarantine progresses, Milky Dust Donut’s popularity has grown — with celebrity mentions on social media from the likes of Cuneta, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, and celebrity chef Tatung Sarthou.

And while there are a lot of "milky doughnuts" available online, Milky Dust Donuts continues to enjoy a healthy following with Lacsamana eyeing a matcha flavor in the future.

Life is too short not to enjoy some Milky Dust Donuts.

Premium tubs are P350, while Classic tubs are P250. Flavors can be customized per tub. Order via Facebook or through Instagram.

