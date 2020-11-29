PH's Roxanne Baeyens 'beyond grateful' to be new Miss Earth Water titleholder

MANILA – Roxanne Baeyens, who represented the Philippines in the recently concluded Miss Earth 2020 pageant, took to social media to say she is beyond grateful to be given this year’s Miss Earth Water crown.

Posting on Instagram, the 23-year old Filipina beauty noted she has changed a lot and grown so much as a person throughout her journey this past year.

“Learning to find the confidence as a spokesperson is not the easiest journey but I have found power in my voice along the way,” she wrote.

“Environmental Protection has grown in me day by day and I know this is what should be given more importance while we are still given the gift to live,” she added.

Towards the latter part of her post, Baeyens said she has so much gratitude for the Miss Earth Organization because they helped her find who she truly is and what she is destined for.

Baeyens also thanked all the Filipinos and everyone who held her hands and showed her that she can do it.

“It was a year long journey of up and downs, twist and twirlies, but if there’s one thing I have learned, it is that everything worth having is worth working hard for with all your heart. This is for us, all of us,” she said.

During the competition’s final question-and-answer portion, the Top 8 delegates were asked how they would reconcile fake news with the concept of truth especially during a year that has brought so many conspiracy theories and conflicting news.

For her answer, Baeyens said: “As citizens, we have to know what is fiction or not and we have to filter what we see on social media and only check what is valid because as human beings, we should only spread what is the truth. Mostly, now that we are in a global health pandemic, we cannot afford fake news. We just have to work in solidarity, as unified people, to be able to reach out. And I am standing here today because I care for the people and Mother Earth is a loving place that is worth fighting for. No to fake news.”

Miss USA Lindsey Coffey was named the first Miss Earth titleholder from her country.

Aside from Coffey and Baeyens, the other contestants who won a title were Denmark’s Michala Rubinstein as Miss Earth Fire 2020, and Venezuela’s Stephany Zreik as Miss Earth Air 2020.

Coffey succeeded Nellys Pimentel, the first-ever Puerto Rican winner of the Miss Earth pageant.

