Photo from Michael Cinco's Facebook page

MANILA -- Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco showcased his latest collection at "The Impalpable Dream The Legacy Gala," a charity fashion event held at the Marriott Grand Ballroom on Monday.

Cinco unleashed 57 haute couture looks for men and women, which took him four months to create.

The new collection was born out of Cinco’s admiration for the vibrant culture of Spain. He said he was inspired by the works of Spanish artists such as Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali, and the country’s heritage such as the Spanish matadors and flamenco dancers.

“The inspiration is the beautiful heritage and culture of Spain. I’m always in awe with their beautiful art, architecture and the great artists. I’m inspired by the works of Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali, I’ve always been inspired by the beautiful matador costume and the graceful flamenco dancers, the intricate and exquisite embroidery of matador jackets,” he said.

The Samar-born designer is proud of his Filipino roots. “I’m always proud to be Filipino. I always acknowledge that I came from the Philippines even if I’m based in Dubai, I always tell everyone that I am Filipino,” he said.

Cinco said he is thankful for the outpour of blessings in his career and that this charity fashion show is one of his ways of giving back. Part of the proceeds from the fashion gala will benefit the Philippine Missionari Della Fondazione di Carita Inc. and GUSI Peace Prize Award.

Aside from Cinco, Showbiz veteran Sharon Cuneta, jewelry designer Ann Ong and Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna were among the Legacy awardees of the evening.

Actress Vina Morales as well as designers Francis Libiran and Renee Salud were also among the attendees.

Former Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Bea Gomez, who was one of the 57 models, said it was her first time to model for Cinco and it’s a dream come true. “

Because Michael is from the Visayas, I feel very proud. I’m from Cebu and he’s from Samar. I’m very happy that there’s someone from Visayas and I’m also from Visayas and I get to be a part of such a global movement. Thank you Michael for letting me be part of this wonderful show, it’s such an honor and pleasure, to be able to wear one of your pieces, I’m just so proud,” she said.

The former beauty queen said she is a fan of Cinco’s work. “Sobrang ganda lahat. If you would ask me to choose a favorite, I would not be able to choose one because sobrang ganda lahat. Even if it’s big ang gaan niya dalhin because of the engineering of the clothes, it looks heavy but sobrang gaan niya!”

Aside from couture gowns, Cinco also recently launched his new perfume series and jewelry line during Dubai Fashion Week as he begins to offer a complete lifestyle brand experience.

When asked what’s next for Cinco, he said he wants to take a short vacation because he did 10 fashion shows this year.

“I think I’ll be on hiatus for fashion shows, I did 10 fashions shows this year and it’s too much for me. So I’ll be resting for the Christmas holiday here in the Philippines and in Dubai," he said.