Chef Tatung's book wins Best Celebrity Chef Book in the World

Chef Tatung Sarthou's "Simpol Dishkarte" wins the 2023 Best Celebrity Book in the World. Handout.

MANILA - Another cookbook by local chef Tatung Sarthou has been recognized by the World Gourmand Awards.

In a Facebook post, Sarthou expressed his gratitude to the award-giving body for naming his book "Simpol Dishkarte" as the 2023 Best Celebrity Chef Book in the World.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire World Gourmand Awards organization for recognizing my cookbook among the outstanding entries from 205 countries. It is truly humbling to be acknowledged, and I am grateful for the opportunity to share my passion for cooking with a wider audience," he said.

He also thanked everyone who contributed to the success of his cookbook.

"All this would have been difficult to achieve if I had been alone. And so, I am deeply thankful to everyone who contributed to the success of the cookbook; from the talented team who collaborated on the project, and to the supporters who have been with me every step of the way," Sarthou also said.

In 2017, Sarthou's “Philippine Cookery: From Heart to Platter” was named "Best TV Chef Book Outside Europe" at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

His "Simpol: The Cookbook" also won the Best Book by a Celebrity Chef and the Easy Cookbook awards at the 2021 World Gourmand Awards in Paris.