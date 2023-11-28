Bea Gomez no longer keen on joining beauty pageants

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Bea Gomez is no longer keen on joining beauty pageants even after the Miss Universe has changed its qualification requirements.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Gomez said she is now focused on her businesses and modeling.

“Hindi na, I’m doing a few businesses so I’m focusing on that and modeling,” said Gomez, who modelled for designer Michael Cinco at his fashion show on Monday.

The Miss Universe Organization has scrapped the age limit for candidates and allowed mothers to compete.

The Cebuana beauty queen also shared her reaction on Michelle Marquez Dee's performance at the 2023 Miss Universe pageant.

“Sayang hindi siya umabot sa final cut, kasi sa nakikita ko, deserve niya to make it to the final cut. But the fact that she was able to receive at lot of awards and ginawa niya lahat, wala na siyang babaguhin sa performance niya, 'yun na 'yun. Lahat ng pinaghirapan niya, nag-work and it made us all proud,” Gomez said.

Gomez was the second Philippine representative to compete internationally at Miss Universe under the newly formed Miss Universe Philippines organization, after Rabiya Mateo.

She had an impressive top 5 finish in the Miss Universe pageant in December 2021. -- With report from Gretchen Fullido, ABS-CBN News

