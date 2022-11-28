MANILA -- Actress Rica Peralejo and her husband Joe Bonifacio have released a book on marriage.

Peralejo shared their newest milestone through a social media post on Sunday as she uploaded snap and clips of their book "Eleven Eleven: Painting the Challenge and Beauty of Marriage."

"Been working on this for months with the love of my life. I cannot tell you how many times I teared up rereading some parts. Our almost 13 years has been marked by pain, mental health struggles, almost wanting to separate, and rising from the ashes sooner than we thought we will," Peralejo wrote on her Instagram page.

Peralejo said that their book is available in the World Trade Center as her store Well and Wise is part of the Noel Bazaar.



"For all couples: new, old, weary. For singles: to know what you will one day get into if ever. For spouses who wonder if marriage is possible when you seem to have lost your mind to your mental battles, to trauma, to health issues, death in the family, deaths in my womb. That’s our story but I am sure we have universals where we crossover," she said.

Peralejo and Bonifacio tied the knot in Nasugbu, Batangas in January 2010.

