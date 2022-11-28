Juliana Gomez wins in fencing competition in Thailand

Juliana Gomez, the only child of actors-turned-politicians Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres-Gomez, won at the Air Force Open Fencing Championship in Bangkok, Thailand.

The good news was shared by Gomez himself in a social media post last November 26 as he uploaded a clip taken from the competition.

"Congratulations @gomezjuliana for winning the Thailand Open Fencing Championship today. May you keep on winning and bring more honor to the country," Gomez captioned his post.

Juliana has trained under the national fencing team. Her father also happens to be the Philippine Fencing Association's president.

Juliana wanted to be just like her dad who is also known for dabbling in sports.

In 2019, Juliana joined the University of the Philippines (UP) volleyball team.

In a previous interview, Gomez said that because of pandemic, Juliana returned to fencing in Ormoc City and became part of UP Fencing Team.

Despite not being in showbiz, Gomez’s personal life has occasionally made headlines, thanks to her celebrity parents.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC