Health shorts: New skin care products and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and fitness.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

JOHNSON'S BABY'S ASKOURMOMS PLATFORM

Handout

Johnson’s Baby has launched its first Facebook chatbot to digitally connect mothers.

AskOurMoms offers baby-rearing advice and personalized product recommendations from celebrity moms such as Divine Lee, Anne Curtis, and Bianca Gonzalez.

Users can try the new service by sending a message to the official Facebook page of Johnson's Baby.

IWHITE KOREA'S ACNE+ LINE

Handout

iWhite Korea promises to make Korean skin care fuss-free with its Acne+ range.

The line includes facial wash with tea tree extract and salicylic acid; toner essence with centella asiatica extracts, tea tree leaf water, and memory gel technology; and moisturizer with centella asiatica extract, aloe vera, and cabbage leaf extract.

iWhite Korea products are available in major supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, drugstores, and pharmacies nationwide, as well as on e-commerce platforms.

SHEENA'S CHOICE SKIN CARE AND BEAUTY PRODUCTS

Handout

Aesthetic physician Dr. Sheena Bautista-Angeles has started her own line of beauty products and solutions.

Born during the pandemic, Sheena's Choice includes products for skin care, weight loss, whitening, and oral health care.

it also offers home service, with various machines brought to homes of patients in Metro Manila and neighboring areas.

More details are available on the website and social media pages of Sheena's Choice.

SUPPLEMENTS THAT TASTE LIKE CANDIES

Handout

Multi-level networking company APL Go has launched natural food supplements that taste like candies.

The new product consists of candy-like lozenges in different flavors, while promising to deliver nutrients to the body.

More details are available on the APL Go website.