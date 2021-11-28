MANILA – Beatrice Gomez has finally left for Israel to represent the Philippines in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant.

Gomez shared on Saturday night a photo of her comfortably seated inside a plane as she makes her way to the host country of this year’s competition.

“It’s game time Philippines! Just boarded and off to a cozy trip to the Land of Creation,” she said. "This is gonna be a long and exciting night! See you in a few hours Israel.”

In an interview with ABS-CBN News’ Dyan Castillejo just before her flight, Gomez admitted she is nervous to compete but she is ready to raise the Philippine flag.

“This is finally it. After months of preparation, I’m finally gonna do it in Israel. I am having a mix of emotions right now, but I am more than ready to fight,” she said.

With her in the flight to Israel is Miss Universe Philippines creative director Jonas Gaffud.

When asked what she is looking forward to the most, Gomez said: “I am excited to meet all of the girls. From what I know, some of them are already there. I wonder what it’s like out there. Excited na talaga po.”

Gomez is also excited to wear the outfits she and her team spent weeks preparing.

“We spent weeks to prepare all of my outfits. Ang sabi nga ni Mama J (Gaffud), of all the Miss Universe representatives, ako yung may pinakakonti na dala. I actually love travelling light so I love na nagkasya lahat ng damit ko. Exciting yung fashion statement ko ngayon.”

ABS-CBN is set to bring the most beautiful day in the universe to Filipinos anew as the official partner of Miss Universe 2021.

Pageant fans around the country can watch the live telecast of the 70th Miss Universe pageant on A2Z channel 11 on December 13 starting at 7:30 a.m.

The coronation night, which will be held in Eilat, Israel this year, will also have a same-day replay on A2Z at 11 p.m. and will be shown on ABS-CBN cable channels Kapamilya Channel and Metro Channel, and streaming platform iWantTFC on later dates.

