Thinking of going to Boracay? Here's what you need to know

BORACAY -- After being cooped up in the same four walls for more than seven months, everyone at home was yearning for a change in scenery. The last straw was when my 13-year-old, who’s not allowed to enter her favorite restaurants and stores even for essentials, lamented: “Every day is just the same.” So we said, “That’s it. Time for a break.”

Our logical and only choice for a quick and COVID-19-conscious getaway was Boracay, which opened to domestic tourists last October 1 and which we visited yearly (always staying in the same place) from 2011 until it closed for rehabilitation in 2018. As the chief (and only) travel planner in my family of four, I prepared myself for the additional challenges required by the so-called new normal in travel. They were daunting and at times, overwhelming, but not insurmountable.

If you’re thinking about making that trip to Boracay, here’s what you need to know:

BEFORE GOING

Flights to Boracay have yet to return to their daily schedule, so it’s a must that you sync your hotel booking with your flight schedule. No matter how tempting the prospect may be, you don’t want to get stuck on the island with no flights or no accommodation.

After you’ve booked your flight and hotel, it’s time to take that dreaded COVID-19 RT-PCR swab test. This test must be taken within 72 hours from the time you are scheduled to enter Boracay. For example, if your flight is on Friday at 1:20 p.m., you should get swabbed no earlier than Tuesday, 1:20 p.m. You can do this in-clinic, by drive-through, or via home service.

Because of the short window allowed for this test, you have no choice but to get one that produces results within 24 hours or 48 hours at the most. A 24-hour guaranteed release of results will set you back anywhere between P5,000 to P8,000 -- double the rate of the 3-5 working days release of results.

Some hotels provide a list of “partner RT-PCR labs” which presumably give priority and special rates to guests with confirmed booking. But if your hotel doesn’t have these, you can avail of the test from any of these DOH-accredited labs. Choose one that provides RT-PCR tests as other types of tests are not acceptable, and book your slot well ahead of your intended testing date as there are some forms the you need to fill out.

Once you get your emailed test results -- it should read “SARS-COV-2 VIRAL RNA - NOT DETECTED,” which means you tested negative for the virus that causes COVID-19 -- it’s time to apply for the Aklan LGU’s Online Health Declaration Card (OHDC) which is basically your entry permit to Boracay.

Fill out this Boracay OHDC Application Form and click submit at the bottom of the page. Then together with your test results, attach a scanned/screenshot copy of your government-issued ID (passport, driver’s license, UMID card, etc), your hotel booking confirmation, and your travel/flight details (I just used a screenshot of the confirmation page on the PAL Mobile App) and email these to touristboracay@gmail.com. If you’re traveling as a group or family like we were, you can send one email for everyone; just write down the all the travelers’ names in the body of the email.

The automated confirmation message you get after submitting the OHDC application form says “please allow less than 12 hours processing for validation” – which got the OC in me a bit worried that we won’t get our OHDC with QR code on time. But in reality, we received ours within 10 minutes after submitting our documentary requirements. Talk about efficiency.

You can choose to have a printed copy or a virtual version -- or both -- of your OHDC and QR code. I printed ours because I didn’t want to bring out my phone every time we needed to scan the code. Whichever option you choose, the important thing is to keep it with you at all times when you travel to and around the island, and even when you leave.

DURING THE TRIP

If you’re taking Philippine Airlines to Boracay, get ready for another batch of forms to fill out online. When you get the email inviting you to check in online, make sure to read the (literally) fine print and look for the registration link for domestic passengers. This will lead you to PAL’s contact tracing pre-registration form. After filling out and submitting the online form, you will get another email giving you a

“unique reference code” which you will use to fill out yet another registration/contact tracing form online; after which, PAL will send you a QR code (not to be confused with Boracay’s). Still with me? Good. We’re almost there.

At the PAL check-in counter, be prepared as well to show a copy of your Boracay OHDC with QR code and the results of your COVID-19 swab test. I actually forgot to print out the latter, but it’s fine to show the digital copies.

Incidentally, we never found out what the PAL QR code was for, because we were never asked to present it. At the boarding gate, we were told to present the usual boarding pass and tap it on the barcode scanner ourselves, tear off the smaller stub and drop it into a box -- which was a great idea to minimize contact plus it’s fun.

PAL -- and I would assume other airlines -- requires passengers to wear a face mask and a face shield upon entering NAIA Terminal 2, during the flight, and getting off the plane in Caticlan. Godofredo P. Ramos Airport (Caticlan) also requires the same thing of travelers. All in all, we were in masks and shields for about six hours. So make sure your mask is comfortable (yup, that KN95 ear loop is truly a pain) and your face shield lightweight enough to wear for several hours.

Upon entering the Caticlan airport terminal, you will be promptly directed to airport staff behind plastic barriers, much like going through immigration on international flights. Here, your Boracay OHDC QR code finally gets scanned -- you just hold it up through the barrier -- and your boarding pass checked to determine where you sat on the plane. After that, you just pick up your luggage and exit the terminal.

At the Caticlan Jetty Port, there’s another round of QR code scanning before you’re allowed to board the boat that will finally take you to Boracay Island. I thought at first this was a redundancy, but I realized some travel to Caticlan by land or sea and wouldn’t have gone through the QR code scanning at the airport.

Next step is to board the jetty for that 15-minute ride to Boracay Island.

ON THE ISLAND

My family and I chose to be cocooned in the resort throughout our stay, but visitors are actually allowed to go around Boracay -- provided they wear face masks and face shields, and observe physical distancing and other health and safety protocols.

Islanders working in the hospitality industry are the most eager to welcome back the visitors; at the same time, they’re the most conscientious about following the protocols. They are, after all, the biggest stakeholders in the recovery of Boracay’s tourism, upon which many livelihoods depend.

Yes, it’s quite a journey and a challenge to get to Boracay in the time of COVID-19. But when you do get there, you will be rewarded with everything islanders and visitors have come to love: balmy breezes, fabulous sunsets, clear blue-green waters from bright cyan to deep cerulean, and natural fine white sand.



