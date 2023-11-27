World Barista champion Boram Um to visit Manila

Reigning World Barista champion Boram Um. Handout

MANILA -- Cebu-based coffee roaster The Good Cup Coffee Company is bringing reigning World Barista champion Boram Um to Manila for a series of coffee omakase sessions, learning events, and café takeovers.

Um won the title at the recent World of Coffee in Athens, Greece held in June with a routine centered around the dream of improving coffee quality and the team that constantly makes it possible. Affectionately called "Oppa" by his fans, this Brazilian-South Korean’s family is behind the Fazenda Um coffee farm in Sul De Minas in the southeast region of Brazil and the Um Coffee Company Cafes in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

While past World Barista champions and competitors have visited the Philippines, this marks the first time a current champion has come during his reign.

This trip to Manila is part of Boram’s world tour where he aims to connect with local coffee drinkers and sample his coffee. This is a prelude to the Good Cup Coffee Company importing and roasting Fazenda Um coffee in the near future.

On the agenda for coffee drinkers are Coffee Omakase Sessions where Um will highlight the coffees and his signature beverage served during his winning World Barista Championship routine, and coffee bar takeovers at the Spotted Pig (November 30 starting 4 p.m. and December 1 morning) and Deuces Coffee (December 2 whole day) on Perea St., Salcedo Village where Boram and his team will have a special menu of coffee that will be served.

For more serious coffee people who see themselves joining competitions, the World Barista Champion Sharing Session will be a unique opportunity to listen to Um talk about his journey as two-time Brazilian national barista champion to the World Barista Championship.

Slots are still open for the Coffee Omakase (Nov. 29 a.m. and p.m. session and December 1 p.m. session at P8,500 each), the World Barista Champion Sharing Session, Cupping and Gathering (Nov. 29 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. session at P5,000 each), the Fazenda Um Public Cupping at Spotted Pig (Nov. 29 4 p.m. at P1,50/per person).

For more information and to reserve slots, visit here.