Robi Domingo, fiancée give peek of their future home

MANILA -- Kapamilya host Robi Domingo and his fiancée Maiqui Pineda turned to social media to share progress of the ongoing renovation of their future home.

On Instagram, Domingo uploaded snaps of him and Pineda inside their soon-to-be house. They were joined by their design team.

"It’s the FINAL COUNTDOWN! Really happy with the outcome of our on-going renovation! Big thanks to @arch.anjpuyat and team for making our dreams a reality!" Domingo captioned his post over the weekend.

In the comment section, Pineda also thanked the architect "for making everything easy for us. Best team!!"

Just last week, the couple announced that they have asked former Vice President Leni Robredo to stand as one of their godmothers in their wedding.

Domingo earlier said that he and Pineda will push through with their wedding as scheduled after she revealed that she is battling a rare autoimmune disease.

Domingo and Pineda had already attended a Pre-Cana, a marriage preparation course for couples who will be married in a Catholic church.

The couple celebrated their fifth year together last August.

Related videos: