Michelle Dee answers Miss Universe Top 3 question

Photo from Michelle Dee's Instagram account.

MANILA — Beauty queen Michelle Dee was finally given the chance to answer the Top 3 question of Miss Universe 2023.

She revealed the answer in an interview with Boy Abunda, who asked her: "If you could live one year in another woman’s shoes, who would you choose and why?"

"If I could choose in any woman's shoes, it would be Apo Whang-od. She's an amazing symbol of cultural preservation. ...She has been defying boundaries, stereotypes, and that is something that I have tried to inspire everybody around me as well, which is to hone your unique story, own your traditions, love where you came from, love who you're surrounded with," said Dee, who wore a striking black dress inspired by the tattoo artist during the evening gown competition of the pageant.

"And truly with that unique story, you can make your country proud, you can show the universe what your country has to offer and in my case, my love for our country can really shake the whole universe as well," she added.

Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios was crowned Miss Universe 2023 with Anntonia Porsild of Thailand as first runner-up.

Though her journey ended in the Top 10, Dee bagged the awards for Best in National Costume, the 'Spirit of Carnival' award and the 'Voices for Change' category along with Puerto Rico and Angola.

The Philippines has won Miss Universe four times with Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

