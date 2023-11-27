Michelle Dee addresses early exit from TV guesting

Photo from Michelle Dee's Instagram account.

MANILA — Beauty queen Michelle Dee on Monday addressed her early exit from the Mexican television show "Venga La Alegria," where she guested along with other Miss Universe beauties.

Speaking to Boy Abunda, Dee reiterated that she wasn't feeling well at the time.

"The story really is that I wasn't feeling well that day. I was already sick leaving El Salvador. ...Hindi siya pambabastos because the organization already knew I was kinda feeling ill," Dee said.

"I just powered through the first segment, and that's why they notified Khun Anne and Sir Raoul and escorted me out. The segment was already finished when I went out," she stressed.

Dee along with Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios and six other Miss Universe candidates flew to Mexico, the venue for next year's Miss Universe pageant.

Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios was crowned Miss Universe 2023 with Anntonia Porsild of Thailand as first runner-up.

Though her journey ended in the Top 10, Dee bagged the awards for Best in National Costume, the 'Spirit of Carnival' award and the 'Voices for Change' category along with Puerto Rico and Angola.

The Philippines has won Miss Universe four times with Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

