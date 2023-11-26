The largest parol in the country is lit up in Enchanted Kingdom in Laguna. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The lighting of the country's biggest parol at Enchanted Kingdom on Sunday kicked off the amusement parks' yuletide festivities for the year.

It also marked the debut of the park's "cultural zone," where Filipino attractions are expected to shine bright during the Christmas season. ]

LOOK: A theme park in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, lights up their largest parol.



The 22-foot parol was created by renowned lantern maker Eric Quiwa. | via @annacerezo_ pic.twitter.com/astJBWFKnB — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 26, 2023

“We know that the Christmas spirit of Filipinos is second to none. We need something to lift up our spirits and bring back the magic. Minabuti namin to make Christmas more festive,” Enchanted Kingdom chairman Mario Mamon said in his opening speech at the lighting ceremony.



“Whatever you see tonight, something we will replicate the whole season. It is a symbol,” he added.



Also present at the ceremonial lighting was “Pedro Penduko” star Matteo Guidicelli, several Viva kids, Sta. Rosa Laguna Mayor Arlene Arcillas, as well as theme park executives.



Matteo Guidicelli, Viva Kids, and Sta. Rosa, Laguna Mayor Arlene Arcillas join the theme park’s executives in the ceremonial lighting ceremony.



Park Chairman Mario Mamon says they plan to add more attractions “that will bring out Filipino pride.” | via @annacerezo_ pic.twitter.com/pW5VpwXlZN — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 26, 2023

The 22-feet parol, one of the hallmarks of a Filipino Christmas, was created by the renowned lantern maker from Pampanga, Eric Quiwa.



"We had a parol before but it was not the biggest," Mamon explained.

"Tinanong namin si Eric Quiwa kung gaano kalaki, ilang feet kailangan dagdagan para ma-claim namin," he added. "In the coming years, ipagpapatuloy namin palakihin pa ng palakihin para it will be a novel attraction of Christmas."



“We are so proud. EK does not only light up the Sta Rosa, not just Laguna, but each and every family nagpupunta rito. We are happy that Sta Rosa, through EK, can give a smile to children and many other faces,” Arcillas also said.



The park’s chairman revealed they will be adding more attractions in the area which they called “Cultural Zone,” that “will bring out Filipino pride.”



The installations’ theme will span from the country’s pre-colonial period to the present date.



“Enchanted Kingdom is a Filipino original. It was designed by foreigners but it was built by Filipinos. Anything we can showcase here about our country is very important. napapakita natin ang galing ng Pinoy,” Mamon explained.



He went on: “Centerpiece namin is Aguila but we will build other attractions that will being out Filipino pride so that we can educate the young generation and Filipino tourist of how great Filipinos are and how great the country the Philippines is.”



Sulit ang biyahe! 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦



LOOK: A family travelled all the way from Mindanao to visit the theme park in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.



Dolly Cruz, the matriarch of the family, shared that the trip was worth it as they made priceless memories together. | via @annacerezo_ pic.twitter.com/z4MFGzhqkP — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 26, 2023

According to Mamon, they are seeking to improve the park so families, friends, and partners can continually create more memorable experiences.



“After the pandemic, people are looking for things to do together as family because you never know how short life is,” Mamon said. “Pinapangako namin in the coming years marami pa kami tinatago and in store for all of you.”