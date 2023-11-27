Photo from Robi Domingo's Instagram account.

MANILA — ABS-CBN and Knowledge Channel bagged four trophies in the recently concluded Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) 2023.

Robi Domingo's "Mathdali" in Knowledge Channel won Best Children and Youth Program, while "G. Diaries" got the award for Best Public Service Program.

ABS-CBN Corporation won the Best TV AD - Public Service for “Heart of Valor,” while the network's Creative Communication Management bagged the trophy for Best TV AD - Branded with “May Pangalan.”

Here is the list of winners for the Catholic Mass Media Awards 2023:

Best Entertainment Program: “Tiktoclock” by GMA 7

Best Special Event Coverage: “24 Oras May 9, 2022 Election” by GMA 7

Best Children and Youth Program: “Mathdali” by Knowledge Channel

Best News Magazine: “Unang Hirit” by GMA 7

Best Public Service Program: “G. Diaries” by ABS-CBN Kapamilya Channel

Best TV Special: “Visita Iglesia” by the Jesuit Communications Foundation / CNN Philippines

Best Counseling Program: “Umagang Kay Gogna” by Bro. Arun Gogna and Lalaine Gogna

Best News Feature: “DZRH Stories: Pinoy Documentaries “Silang mga Nagdidildil ng Asin” by DZRH AM 666 khz

Best News Program: “Unang Radyo, Unang Balita” by RMN DZXL 558 Manila

Best Entertainment Program: “Star Weekend Favorite Lenten Special” by DYMX - 95.5 Star FM / Bombo Radyo Philippines

Best Educational Program: “The Howie Severino Podcast” by GMA Network, Inc.

Best News Commentary: “Dobol Weng sa Dobol B” by Super Radyo DZBB 594 khz

Best Public Service Program: “Good Morning Philippines” by Bombo Radyo

Best Family-Oriented Magazine: “Feast Magazine” by the Shepherd’s Voice Publications Inc.

Best Local Community / Parish Newspaper: “GH343, The Official Magazine of La Salle Green Hills by the Marketing Communications Office of La Salle Green Hills

Best Youth Magazine: “Crossroads” by Rex Publications

Best News Photograph: “A Whisper to God” by Noel Pabalate of Manila Bulletin Publishing Corp.

Best Special Feature: “A Ti, Virgen De Lourdes by the Provincial Commission for the Canonical Coronation of Our Lady of Lourdes

Best Comic Story: “Si Nelia, Si Maria, at Si Maria” by Felix C Alcantara/ Rex Publications / CMN-ASIA, Inc.

Best Short Story: “In Old Age, They Will Still bear Fruit” by Eric Michael b. Santos of World Mission

Best TV AD - Public Service: “Heart of Valor” by ABS CBN Corporation

Best TV AD - Branded: “Iba ang Ngiti sa One Ginebra Nation” by Ginebra San Miguel / Dentsu One Manila, and “May Pangalan” by the Creative Communication Management/ ABS-CBN Corporation

Best Website: www.dominisest.ph by Stardust Publishing

Best Vlog: Proclaim Online Ministry of Pathways/ Ang Ligaya ng Panginoon Community

Best Student Public Service TV AD: “Heart of Giving” by the First Asia Institute of Technology and Humanities (Faith Colleges)

Best Student Public Service Print Ad: “Tahanan” by the UST Angelicum College, Inc.

Best Student Literary Publication: “Premonisyon” the Guilds Literary Folio by Bataan Peninsula State University Main Campus

Best Student Organ - High School: “The Agnesian” by St. Agnes Academy, and “Sapientia Et Virtus” by the School of Saint Anthony

Best Student Organ - College: “The Benildean: Reacted” by the De La Salle - College of Saint Benilde

Best Student Organ: “The Heavensent” by the Student’s Haven Tutorial & Learning Center

Serviam Award: Mr. Miguel Castro “Mike” Enriquez

St. John Paul II award: Dominus Est PH by the Stardust Publishing

Best Student Public service Radio Ad: “Hey, Siri” of the Far Eastern University - Manila

Best Student TV Production: “Time-lapse” by the UST Angelicum College, Inc., and “Matandang Camarero by the Far Eastern University - Manila

