EMBED THUMB:

CAPTION: Screenshot from World of Wonder's YouTube channel.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the competing international queens of "Canada's Drag Race vs the World" for its much-awaited Snatch Game episode.

In the second episode aired Saturday, Canada's host Brooke Lynn Hytes thanked the official for being an ally of the LGBT community in fighting for their rights.

In response to Brooke, Trudeau said that the world should go beyond tolerating the LGBT community and start loving them admitting that they still have work to do.

"It has been an incredible pleasure to be part of fighting the good fight on the right side. That is about respecting people," Trudeau told the queens.

"Can we move beyond (tolerating) and start embracing and loving and accepting and learning from and being challenged, that’s how you build a resilient society. That’s what we’re trying to do in Canada and we got a lot of work still to do," he added.

It was early November when Trudeau was announced as one of the special guests for the second international all star season of the Emmy-award-winning TV series.

LINK:

https://news.abs-cbn.com/entertainment/11/09/22/justin-trudeau-to-make-guest-appearance-on-drag-race

Filipino drag queen Stephanie Prince was among the cast and ended her journey in the second episode after missing the mark in the Snatch game episode.

The first international all stars season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, hosted by the UK, saw the victory of UK season 1 contestant Blu Hydrangea.

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand.”

Precious Paula Nicole is the first winner of “Drag Race Philippines”.

