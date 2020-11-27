WATCH: Loisa Andalio gives a tour of her family home

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Actress Loisa Andalio finally granted her fans' request as she released the first part of her house tour vlog series, starting with her family home.

Andalio said they did not hire any professional to design the house, which she was able to buy after working in showbiz for three years.

Before getting the property, she and her family used to live with their relatives.

"Three years pa lang ako sa showbiz, nakuha na namin itong bahay na ito. Kasi dati talaga noong bata ako, nakikitira lang talaga kami sa mga tito, tita," she said.

"Itong bahay na ito, hindi talaga kami nagpa-architect. Lahat 'to as in kami lang nag-design nito lahat. Akala mo naman talaga may ka-design-design," she added in jest.

Together with her boyfriend and on-screen partner Ronnie Alonte, Andalio showed the different parts of her family home such as the dining area, kitchen, and her mother's and siblings' rooms.

The house also has a guest room, storage area, and a balcony on the third floor.

Toward the end of the vlog, Andalio gave a glimpse of her own house, which is just a short walk away.

"Itong bahay na ito ay this year ko lang nakuha para sa akin, sa sarili ko," she said, adding that it was her mother who encouraged her to buy a property for herself.

"Kaya dito namin napili kasi magkakapitbahay lang kami. Nakita niyo naman di ba, 'yung nilakad natin? Doon lang galing, tapos dito," she told the viewers.

Andalio is expected to give a tour of her own house in part two of her vlog with Alonte.

