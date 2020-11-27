Pizza chain Magoo's surprises fans with reopening of 2 branches

MANILA -- Pizza chain Magoo's surprised its fans with the reopening of two of its branches this week.

Magoo's made the announcement in a post on its Facebook page, which has been inactive for over three years.

"We're open," it said, adding that the two open branches are located at Q Plaza at AMF-Puyat Bowling and Billiard Center in Cainta, and at AMF-Puyat Astrobowl at Starmall in Alabang.

First opened in 1977 at the Magallanes Commercial Center in Makati City, Magoo's is known for selling square-shaped pizza at affordable prices.

According to the food blog Pepper.ph, Magoo's was originally franchised from Honolulu in Hawaii, contrary to impressions that it is a homegrown brand.

