IN PHOTOS: Christmas gift ideas from Likhang Habi online fair

MANILA -- More than a month after holding its first online event, Likhang Habi Market Fair is back for the holidays.

Until December 6, shoppers can buy sustainable and ethical fashion and lifestyle products from various weaving communities all over the country on the Likhang Habi website.

"We were delighted with the support for the first online edition of Likhang Habi Market Fair and for our local weavers and artisans," said Habi president Adelaida Lim.

"It inspired us even more to push for our goals at Habi to promote and sustain our local textile industry," she added.

Check out some of the Christmas gift ideas from the Likhang Habi online fair below:

Habi Book Bundle, a set of three books promoting the Filipino textile industry Refillable alcohol dispenser made with handwoven Inaul textile by MCV Designs Table runners made of Yakan textiles by Angie's Yakan Hand-crocheted pitcher cover by Milvidas Christmas bundle of earrings with pendant by Maria Angelica Finds Hand-embroidered holiday ornaments and stockings by Yakang Yaka Barter

