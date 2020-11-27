Happening this weekend: Casa de Memoria's 'Cuarto' auction

MANILA -- Casa de Memoria is set to present Filipino and European masterpieces this weekend at "Cuarto," its last major auction for the year.

A total of 180 antiquities and objets d'art will be made available to bidders starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 28.

Among these are Fernando Zobel de Ayala y Montojo's silkscreen art piece titled "Orilla XV" and Romeo Tabuenas' personal sketchbook, which contains 66 ink, wash, and gouache drawings.

Also part of the auction are lithographs of works by Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali, and a clear art glass pitcher by Émile Gallé.

"Cuarto" will also offer a variety of paintings, furniture, sculptures, porcelain, memorabilia, centerpieces, and religious iconographies, among many others.

Part of the proceeds from the auction will go to the maintenance of the emergency quarantine facility in Santa Ana Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

More details are available at the Casa de Memoria website and social media pages.