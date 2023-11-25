Parol awarding, fireworks illuminate Malacanang Palace

On a drizzly Saturday evening, Malacanang Palace served as a beacon of festivity in a double celebration, uniting the splendor of the Parol Awarding and Christmas tree lighting ceremony that was wrapped up with a mesmerizing fireworks display.

The festive evening started with the “Isang Bituin, Isang Mithiin” Parol-Making Contest awarding, paying homage to the rich heritage of Filipino craftsmanship. Out of 86 official entries, four winners triumphed.

The winning entry from Batangas State University clinched the coveted first place earning them the grand prize of P1 million along with a photo and video editing package.

The University of Northern Mindanao secured second place with a prize of P500,000 and Bohol Island State University settled in third place receiving P250,000. Both the University of Northern Mindanao and Bohol Island State University were also given photo and video editing packages.

A fitting tribute to the holiday season by singer Jose Mari Chan added extra sparkle to the event. He graced the evening with the musical delight of his iconic songs “A Perfect Christmas” and “Christmas in Our Hearts.”

Accompanied by a guest singer, Jose Mari Chan’s soulful renditions brought a sense of nostalgia and unity to the ceremony, capturing the essence of the festive season.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered a Yuletide message radiating from the event. The President also shared his thoughts on how Christmas is celebrated in the country.

“We take Christmas as a time for reflection and a time to spend with your friends, families, and loved ones,” Marcos Jr. said in his speech.

The grandeur of the evening was heightened by the illumination of the giant Christmas tree at the Palace grounds followed by a stunning array of fireworks display.