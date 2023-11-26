Michael Cinco pays tribute to Spain in new fashion show

Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco

MANILA -- Renowned Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco started his love affair with Spain more than a decade ago.

In 2013, Cinco did a Spanish-inspired fashion show in Singapore, where he highlighted the vibrant culture of Spain.

And on Monday, November 27, Cinco will pay another ode to Spain as he brings together a fusion of fashion, art, history and culture in the Spanish-inspired gala. His latest collection will showcase 50 haute couture pieces.

The last time he was in the Philippines was in July, when his father passed away. He returned last September to stage his Metaverse Fashion Gala at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City. The event was even attended by First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos.

Born in Samar, Cinco started as a fashion designer in the Philippines in 1992. After six years, he went to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and decided to be based there.

“The money is there,” Cinco said. “Most of my clients are based in the Middle East.”

For Monday's fashion event, Cinco will showcase Spanish architecture from the breathtaking Roman Catholicism of Sagrada de Familia in Barcelona to the iconic masterpieces of such Spanish native artists as Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali.

Cinco’s collection captures the essence of Spain in every stitch.

“The very exquisite and intricate embroideries which I’m known for, will be incorporated in my creations for this show,” Cinco said. “And I’d like to showcase beautiful and elegant flamenco dancers costumes."

Cinco is admittedly always in awe of the Spanish culture. “Ever since, when I first travelled to Spain in 1998 in Alhambra, I was fascinated by the Spanish architecture,” Cinco shared.

“I also visited Madrid, Seville and San Sebastian. Those are the places that really fascinated and inspired me in Spain. I’d like to present something very memorable and very international.”

Cinco will also unveil his new perfume series and jewelry line, offering a complete lifestyle experience.

“Michael Cinco: The Impalpable Dream of España” will be held at the Marriott Grand Ballroom. Proceeds of the Spanish-inspired gala will benefit the Philippine Missionari Della Fondazione di Carita, Inc. and the Gusi Peace Prize Foundation.