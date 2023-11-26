LOOK: PHLPost releases special children's month stamps

The Philippine Postal Corporation launched new stamps in observance of National Children's Month. Handout

MANILA - The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has launched new stamps in observance of National Children's Month.

The stamps features artworks and illustrations by Beth Parrocha, a renowned book illustrator.

The country's 31st NCM focuses on children's survival rights, especially healthcare and nutrition, under the theme "Healthy, Nourished, Sheltered: Ensuring the Right to Life for All".

Under Republic Act No. 10661, the NCM or "Buwan ng mga Bata", is commemorated every November in the Philippines, pursuant to the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) on 20 November 1989. It seeks to sustain the promotion and protection of children's rights.