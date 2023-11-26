Gloria Diaz rates Michelle Dee’s Miss Universe stint

Gloria Diaz. Screenshot.

MANILA — From one queen to another, Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz praised Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez and daughter Miss Universe Philippines 2023 bet Michelle Marquez Dee.



Diaz, who was part of the Miss International 1979 panel of judges, said Marquez was a standout candidate.



“On a scale of 1-10 si Melanie, who was Miss International, na doon ako nag-judge, talagang gusto ko si Melanie noon. She was a 10,” she told reporters in an interview held after the press-conference of Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Mallari,” which she stars in.



According to crowned Miss Universe, she sees many of Marquez’ qualities in Dee.



“And of course, her daughter — I supported her too. She has everything like Melanie, height, grace, everything. But compared to Melanie, she was an 8,” she said.



Diaz was the first Filipina to bag the coveted crown. Margie Moran followed in 1973, Pia Wurtzbach in 2015 and Catriona Gray in 2018.



Dee returned home to the Philippines on Saturday after her Top 10 finish in Miss Universe 2023 held in El Salvador.

