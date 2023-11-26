Cong TV, Viy Cortez enjoy time with son in Japan

MANILA — YouTube stars Cong TV and Viy Cortez are enjoying their time with their son, Kidlat, in Japan.

In an Instagram post, Cortez shared snaps with Cong TV walking in the streets of the country on their 10th day.

"Realidad ko na yung mga dating pangarap ko lang, Maraming salamat, Panginoon," Cortez said in a post.

Cong TV and Cortez have been chronicling their personal journey through their widely followed YouTube vlogs.

They are considered among the most popular content creators in the Philippines, with 10.7 million and 6.14 million subscribers, respectively.

