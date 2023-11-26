Angelica Panganiban highlights moms' need for self-care, support

MANILA — Angelica Panganiban emphasized the importance of self-care to be the best mom for her daughter, Amila Sabine Homan.



"Priority ang sarili dahil hindi mo makaka-attend ng bata nang kulang-kulang, lutang-lutang ka dahil marami kang iniisip. Dapat laging kumpleto, 100 percent ka," she shared at a diaper brand event.



The actress admitted that her journey into motherhood has been challenging.



"Winarn ako sa grabe ng puyat na mararamdaman ko. Ang yabang ko pa: 'Six years old pa lang ako, puyat na ako, kaya ko 'yan'. Pero noong nandoon na, hindi ka na pala talaga matutulog," she recalled.



As a first-time mom, she barely slept in the initial weeks after giving birth.

"Hindi ko ine-expect na sobrang nakakapagod pala. Yung oras na ibubuhos mo sa anak mo, talagang doon lang mapupunta lahat. You’ll get there. Masasanay ka din. It doesn’t get easier; you get stronger," she added.

Apart from losing sleep, Panganiban acknowledged that motherhood brings mental and emotional challenges. She expressed gratitude for her supportive husband, Gregg Homan.



"Partners natin, after ilang weeks or months, babalik na sa work. Maiiwan ka mag-isa sa bahay. 'Wow, ako na lang ito. Nabalik mo na buhay mo. Parang ikaw, kailan time ko?' Pero very fleeting lang, kasi kapalit naman talaga ang pinakamahal mong tao sa buong mundo," she said.



She continued: "Kinaya naman with a support system, especially with a very understanding partner who listens to and understands what a mother goes through. Especially mothers, may hormonal challenges 'yan. May tinatawag na postpartum depression. Mentally puwede ka tamaan."



The first-time mom highlighted the importance of making an effort for self-care, no matter how small.

"Self-care sa akin is small wins. If you can take a longer shower than usual, that is a small win. Or nakapagpa-shower ka longer than usual, uy mas marami ako nagawa ngayon, or nakapag-nails ka after a month, pa-color ng hair, pagupit. Step by step, little by little, tagumpay 'yun," she said.



Panganiban believes motherhood made her "softer."



"Mas emotional ka, bilis ako ma-iyak. Bilis ako ma-apektohan ng bagay-bagay. Mas naging empathetic ako nang nagkaroon ako ng daughter," she added.

Panganiban told reporters she enjoyed the diaper brand’s event where she shared tips for other moms.



"Nakakamiss. Na-miss ko maraming tao kasi. Nakakamiss mag-share ng thoughts and insights kumbaga nashe-share ko panibagong side ko."