Handout

MANILA -- MYX is bringing back its dating game show and will be selecting participants starting this December.

The local music channel has partnered with the dating app Tinder for the second season of "MYX and Match," where a guest searcher will pick her "match" among participants after a series of compatibility challenges.

The show will be hosted by long-time MYX VJ Ai dela Cruz, who was also a previous "MYX and Match" searcher, on the @myxglobal account on TikTok.

Interested participants are required to download Tinder and match with the "MYX and Match" profile card to submit their entries.

More details will soon be announced on MYX's social media pages.

Related video: