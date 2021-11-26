Handout

MANILA -- Nike has given fans a first look at its footwear collaboration with G-Dragon.

Called Nike Kwondo1, the shoe features an all-white colorway, with the "PEACEMINUSONE" daisy motif embroidered on the back tab to represent the sportswear brand's partnership with the South Korean rapper.

The name is a combination of the Korean martial arts taekwondo, G-Dragon's Korean name Kwon Ji Yong, and Nike's slogan "Just do it."

"I want to have freedom in everything I do, from getting dressed up to creating my own style. For those who have felt things were too little or too much, I want this shoe to ignite an exploration of expression and pave the way for personal freedom," G-Dragon said in a statement released by Nike.

The Nike Kwondo1 is set to be released globally on December 3 on Nike.com, SNKRS, and at select retailers, and in North America in early 2022.

