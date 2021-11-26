Christmas 2021: Gift ideas for those who like to drink

MANILA -- Here are some gifts that you can give to friends and loved ones who are always looking for a good drink.

MARKS & SPENCER

Marks & Spencer is offering ready-to-gift holiday packs, which include sets for wine lovers.

These include the Gold Label Wine Duo (Gold Label Chardonnay and Gold Label Cabernet Sauvignon), Classic Wine Duo (This is Chardonnay and This is Malbec), and Australian Wine Duo (Australian Merlot and Australian Chardonnay.

Marks & Spencer also has wines bundled with snacks such as Sumptuous Selection, which includes cheese crisps and more; Lavish Luxury, which consists of a bottle of Shiraz with tasty treats; and Divine Pleasures, where Cabernet Sauvignon is served with chocolates, tea, and biscuits, among others.

Orders can be made at Marks & Spencer stores or through its Viber community, with more details on its social media pages.

REMY MARTIN

Rémy Martin is boosting the festivities through its Rémy Martin VSOP, Club, and XO, which are housed in exclusive gift boxes.

Each box comes with a golden key in the form of a QR code gives access to tasting tips, food pairings, and a dedicated cocktail tutorial designed to match each product.

The signature Rémy Martin VSOP has dominant notes of vanilla, ripe apricot, and baked apple. It can be enjoyed neat, on ice, or with ginger ale.

The Rémy Martin Club offers flavors of candied fruits (apricots and figs), spices (ginger and cinnamon), and nut aromas, while the lavish Rémy Martin XO pairs well with chocolate or candied fruits to bring out its aromatic richness.

More details are available on the brand's website.

WELCH'S

Welch's is offering a celebratory drink for non-alcohol drinkers and kids with its Sparkling Juices.

The brand said the Sparkling Juices have no artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, or high fructose corn syrup, so there would be no guilt in having a glass or two during the holidays. They come in three variants: Red Grape Juice, White Grape Juice, and Sparkling Rosé.

Welch's Sparkling Juices are available at the Ace Food Service website as well as on Metromart, Lazmart, and Walter Mart Delivery.