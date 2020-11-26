RECIPE: Marjorie Barretto's Russian Potato Salad

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Marjorie Barretto kicked off her "Noche Buena" vlog series by sharing a recipe for one of her family's holiday dishes, Russian Potato Salad.

According to the former actress, it's a recipe that has been enjoyed by her family since she was a little girl.

"Fun fact, we only cook our Christmas recipes 'pag Christmas season. No other time of the year na lulutuin namin 'yon para talagang inaabangan at pinakahihintay namin 'tong mga dishes na 'to," she said.

The mother of actress Julia Barretto said what makes the potato salad "Russian" is the addition of sugar beets, which gives the dish a pink color.

Other ingredients for the dish include potatoes, shredded chicken breast, white onions, mayonnaise, salad and sandwich spread, salt, and pepper.

Barretto suggested making Russian Potato Salad in advance and delivering it to family members, relatives, or friends as a Christmas gift during the lockdown.

"Kapag hindi niyo makasama 'yung mahal niyo sa buhay nitong Pasko dahil hindi tayo puwede masyadong malaking gathering, you can cook this in advance at padalhan niyo sila, di ba?" she said.

Early this month, Barretto gave a glimpse of her holiday decorations at home, encouraging the viewers of her vlog to reuse their old decorations and accents given the pandemic.

