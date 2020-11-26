PLE passer from UST trends on Twitter with throwback 5-year old photo

I hope five year old me is proud 🥺 pic.twitter.com/4aFPngWjIP — LMLD (@hmmico) November 25, 2020

MANILA — One of the 3,538 passers of the recent physician licensure exam trends on Twitter after posting a photo of his 5-year old self indicating his ambition to be a doctor.

Lester Mico Danganan, 27, from the University of Santo Tomas, told ABS-CBN News that it was his lifelong dream to be a doctor, and seeing that photo brought joy after the PLE results came out.

“Hindi ko po akalain na darating po yung araw na matatawag ko na pong ganap na doctor ang sarili ko. Sa dami po ng hirap na naranasan, napakasarap po pala sa pakiramdam na natupad mo yung pinapangarap mo noong bata ka pa,” Danganan said.

(I didn’t expect that this day would come that I can now call myself a doctor. With all the hardships that I experienced, it is a joy to realize your childhood dream.)

The son of a housewife and a restaurant owner from Novaliches graduated with a degree in medical technology from the same university. But his father passed on before he completed college.

He has an elder sister who is a nurse.

Danganan especialy hailed her mother for supporting him in his professional journey.

“May mga properties po kami na hinandle and binenta din po ng mommy ko. Tapos, from time to time, nagke-cater po siya kahit small time lang. Siya na po talaga nag-handle ng finances. She's very madiskarte and strong po,” he said.

(We have properties that my mother handled and eventually sold. And from time to time, she offers small-time catering services. She handles all the finances.)

Danganan said the vital role of doctors are underscored during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, and he would like contribute what he can in the future.

“Napakahalaga po ng mga doktor at health care workers sa panahon ngayon. Halos iaalay po ang sarili para sa ikabubuti ng nakakarami. Isang karangalan at sakripisyo po ang pagsisilbi ngayon,” he said.

(Doctors and health care workers are very important now. They risk their lives for the sake of others. It is an honor and sacrifice to serve in these times.)

“Kung ako po ang masusunod, balak ko na po sanang mag-residency na sa pampublikong ospital. Pero, dahil po sa pandemic, iilan ospital lang po ang nagbukas ng application para sa ibang residency programs. Sa ngayon po, naghahanap po ako ng bukas pang program na maaari kong subukan para makatulong na din po at ma-practice ang pagiging doctor.”

(If it would be possible I would like to have my residency at a public hospital. But due to the pandemic, only a few hospitals are opening their residency programs. Right now, I’m looking for hospitals with available programs where I can practice my profession as a doctor.)

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) earlier announced that a total of 4,704 took the November 2020 PLE.

Jomel Garcia Lapides of the University of the Philippines in Manila (UP Manila) topped the exams with a rating of 88.67 percent.

UST placed 5th among the top performing schools, with 436 out of 456 takers from the school, or 95.61 percent, passing the exams.

The daughter of Vice President Leni Robredo, Tricia, is also among the board passers.