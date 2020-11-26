Michele Gumabao explains absence during 'ASAP Natin 'To' guesting

Second runner-up Michele Gumabao (left) was noticeably absent in the "ASAP Natin 'To" guesting of this year's Miss Universe Philippines 2020 winners. Photos from @gumabaomichele and @rabiyamateo on Instagram

MANILA -- Last Sunday, the winners of Miss Universe Philippines 2020 made a guest appearance on the ABS-CBN musical variety show "ASAP Natin 'To."

Titleholder Rabiya Mateo, first runner-up Bella Ysmael, third runner-up Pauline Amelinckx, and fourth runner-up Billie Hakenson were seen strutting on stage in red outfits and delivering inspiring messages to viewers following the onslaught of multiple typhoons in the country.

Second runner-up Michele Gumabao was noticeably absent, prompting some netizens to speculate why she did not join her fellow beauty queens on the show.

Gumabao finally broke her silence through an Instagram post on Wednesday night, saying she skipped the "ASAP Natin 'To" guesting "for the safety of everyone" from possible COVID-19 exposure.

The volleyball player said she was advised by her handler and the show to opt out despite testing negative for the virus.

"Our goods were scheduled to be brought to Isabela and distributed by volunteers just because may scheduled guesting ako on Sunday. Due to multiple relief operations kahit negative ako sa swab, my handler and the show decided for the safety of everyone [na] hindi ako kasama because of the exposure from my relief operations," she said.

Because of this, Gumabao decided to go to Isabela to personally distribute the relief goods.

She said she felt the need to clear things because her fundraising initiative is also starting to get dragged into the issue.

"Sanay na ako sa mga issues on social media and I said before, basta ako lang i-bash niyo okay lang. But when it involves our organization, I have to clear this up because so many people trusted and donated their hard-earned money for the victims of typhoon Ulysses, and I will personally see our operations through!" she said.

"I will not allow your drama to taint this initiative and all the people who worked hard to make this happen," she stressed.

Early this month, Gumabao aired her side in the controversy surrounding the inaugural Miss Universe Philippines 2020 pageant through a half-hour vlog.

She explained the reason for her absence in the pictorial of the Top 5 candidates, saying she got the permission from one of the pageant heads before leaving ahead.

