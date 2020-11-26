LOOK: Marian Rivera introduced as cast member of Tanghalang Ateneo play

MANILA -- Marian Rivera on Wednesday released a poster that officially introduces her as a cast member of Tanghalang Ateneo's adaptation of "Oedipus Rex," marking the actress' first foray into theater.

The image showed an edited photo of Rivera and the show's title, "Password: 03d1pu5_R3x," as well as its scheduled opening on February 2021.

"Salihan at saksihan ngayong Pebrero 2021!" she said in the caption, not giving further details about her role.

It was back in September when writer and director Katski Flores announced Rivera's inclusion in the Tanghalang Ateneo play by posting a screenshot of their virtual call with the actress.

"This is a launching pad. Welcome to the tribe, Marian Rivera! Enjoy and stay, will you?" Flores said on Instagram.

To which Rivera replied: "Maraming salamat."

To be directed by Ron Capinding, the upcoming play will be completely staged online and will also feature the talents of Miren Alvarez-Fabregas, Gabe Marcado, and Marlon Rivera.

