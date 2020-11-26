Food shorts: Black Friday pizza sale and other holiday eats

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

BCN BY LAS FLORES OPENS IN BGC

BCN by Las Flores finds a new home at High Street Corporate Plaza in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Another concept of the Bistro Group, this 70-seater establishment is a spin-off of the popular Las Flores restaurant.

Some of the dishes served here include the Mixto Platter (selection of selection of quesos and embutidos), Croquettes, Salmon Tartare, Chipirones, different kinds of Paella, Wild Mushroom Risotto, Linguine Vongole, Bacallao with Callos Stew, Iberian Pork Ribs, USDA Prime Ribeye, Crispy Pork Belly, Roasted Chicken, and Grilled Lamb Chops.

Desserts like Torrija, Lemon Cheesecake, and more are also available, as well as wines and cocktails.

BCN by Las Flores is open for dine-in, take-out and delivery. For inquiries, visit the restaurant's social media pages.

LEMON GRASS OFFERS NOCHE BUENA EATS

This Christmas season, Lemon Grass Food Services Inc. is offering gourmet-style Filipino favorites such as beef caldereta and pork barbecue, and best-sellers such as fish salad and roast beef.

Other must-try dishes include creamy fettuccine carbonara, shrimp picante, parmigiana pasta, cream puff, mango crepe, and chocoflan cake.

These home-cooked meals can be enjoyed by the whole family, and can be delivered to loved ones around the metro and nearby cities.

More details are available on Lemon Grass' social media pages.

STARBUCKS LAUNCHES MOBILE ORDER AND PAY IN PH

Starbucks Philippines recently announced the nationwide availability of Mobile Order and Pay on iOS and Android devices, a new feature of their popular mobile app that allows customers to place and pay for their order in advance and pick it up at any Starbucks store.

Following the successful launch of the new Starbucks Rewards program, mobile ordering is the company's latest digital innovation providing Starbucks Rewards members a contactless alternative for getting their favorite beverage.

Starbucks Rewards members can redeem rewards and collect Stars through Mobile Order and Pay.

YELLOW CAB TO HOLD BLACK FRIDAY PIZZA SALE

Yellow Cab is holding a Black Friday Pizza Sale on November 27.

For every 9-inch pizza that they order, customers get another pizza of the same size and flavor for free.

They can choose from the following flavors: Pepperoni, Hawaiian, BBQ Chicken, Manhattan Meatlovers, Roasted Garlic and Shrimp, Garden Special, #4 Cheese, and Patty Melt.

The promo will be available from 12 midnight to 11:59 p.m. on November 27 for dine-in, take-out, Curbside pick-up, and delivery, as well as via GrabFood, foodpanda, and LalaFood.

More details are available on Yellow Cab's website and social media pages.

MAX'S INTRODUCES PINOY HOLIDAY TREATS

Max's Restaurant and Max's Corner Bakery have introduced holiday treats such as Calderetang Bulalo and Sizzling Bulalo, as well as Puto Bumbong Cheesecake and Bibingka Cheesecake.

The Calderetang Bulalo is a tomato-based beef shank stew with boiled vegetables and topped with melted cheese and sautéed peppers. The Sizzling Bulalo, on the other hand, is lathered in rich and savory gravy and sprinkled with crispy fried garlic. Starting at P549, these new dishes are available for dine-in, take-out, and delivery.

The Puto Bumbong Cheesecake is made with glutinous rice flour with ube flavor, smooth and silky cheesecake, and topped with ube crumbs, coconut, and muscovado sugar. Coming back to town for the holidays is the Bibingka Cheesecake, which is made with soft and fluffy vanilla chiffon, smooth and silky cheesecake, and topped with salted egg slices. These Pinoy Holiday Cheesecakes are available for dine-in, take-out, and delivery starting at P289.

Orders can be made via Max's website or the Metro Manila hotline. For more information, visit Max's Facebook page.

MORTLACH WHISKY AS CHRISTMAS GIFTS

Mortlach offers a full range of single malts that boasts bold taste and rich notes, matched only by its equally bold and rich heritage.

Hailing from Scotland's Speyside region, Mortlach earned its reputation as the "Beast of Dufftown" because of its distinct and thick character spirit.

Mortlach is available at liquor.ph at P4,045 SRP (Mortlach 12 years old), P7,635 SRP (Mortlach 16 years old), and P16,960 SRP (Mortlach 20 years old).

SEKAYA OFFERS HOLIDAY GIFT PACKS

Just in time for the holidays, Sekaya has made it easier to integrate plant-based nutrition with its limited edition Raw Actives Starter Pack.

A fitting gift to give and receive, the starter pack comes with 2 single-serve sachets each of Sekaya Raw Actives Vegan Protein, Maca Factor, and Barley Green, and 1 single-serve sachet each of Daily Greens and Powerbeet.

Priced at P900, it comes with a 500ml stainless steel shaker bottle with a metal ball for making quick drinks.

Sekaya products are available online via the Synnovate Flagship Store and S Sentials Online Store on Lazada, Shopee and Zalora.

More details are available on the brand's website and social media pages.

JOLLIBEE RELEASES CHRISTMAS CAMPAIGN

Jollibee and creative agency McCann World Group Philippines recently released a short film for its Christmas campaign, with the aim of reminding people to be grateful for the gift of family.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Pepe Diokno and produced with Unitel Straight Shooters, the new video with a heart-tugging original song shows a perspective of reality through the eyes of a child.

The video features an actual family and was shot – with all the security protocols strictly in place – in their own home.

"It may be difficult to find joy in every day amid these trying times, and especially as we’re accustomed to festive gatherings during the Christmas season. But this period also reminded us to view what's happening from the eyes of a child and treasure what we have in our lives right now—it's family, the love and joy we share, and the heartwarming support we provide one another," said Jollibee Foods Corp. Philippines country/regional marketing head and concurrent PH marketing head, Francis Flores.

The video is available on Jollibee Studios and Jollibee Philippines' Facebook page.

SOLANE OFFERS SELF-CARE TIPS FOR MOMS IN 'NEW NORMAL'

LPG solutions provider Solane recently shared self-care tips for moms during the "new normal."

These include planning one's day by keeping a schedule, sharing house responsibilities with other members of the family, prioritizing "me" time, and sitting down with the family to discuss issues together.

DANCE CHALLENGE BY AMPALAYA PLUS

Nattural Quality Corp. (NQC), the Filipino herbal supplement company behind Ampalaya Plus, is inviting the public to dance for a cause through its "Amp Up" challenge on TikTok.

In partnership with Christian radio station Radio Veritas, the latest online craze promotes holistic well-being while providing students with educational tools during this period of the "new normal."

Championed by celebrity ambassadors RJ Agustin, Kristof Garcia and Sisi Rondina, the "Amp Up" dance challenge inspires the whole family to take control of their health beginning with a proper diet and regular exercise.

The project welcomes all groups of students and gives participants the chance to win an educational computer tablet for their own use or for donation to a beneficiary of their choice.

All social media influencers with 1,000 followers and up are qualified to join on behalf of their chosen beneficiaries. To qualify, a member of a group must upload a video on their TikTok public account performing the official "Amp Up" dance steps, along with the caption #AmpalayaPlusDanceUp and the name of their school.

The group representative must also send a copy of the entry via direct message to the Ampalaya Plus Facebook page. Winners will receive learning tablets to ten groups with the top social media engagement.

Packed with rich nutritional benefits, Ampalaya Plus is a natural dietary food supplement that can help manage high blood sugar levels naturally.

More details about the "Amp Up" dance challenge are available on the Ampalaya Plus website.

DATU PUTI JOINS PLASTIC CREDIT EXCHANGE

NutriAsia is joining Plastic Credit Exchange (PCEx) to attain plastic neutral certification for its Datu Puti brand.

The company has pledged to make the entire Datu Puti product portfolio plastic neutral, which entails offsetting 100% of its plastic footprint over the last year and for the future. This means calculating the plastic usage in Datu Puti's bottles, bottle caps, cap seals, and stand-up pouches, then through PCEx, diverting the equivalent amount of post-consumer plastic from nature.

Datu Puti commits to achieving a net-zero plastic footprint by 2021.

Since 2014, NutriAsia has been taking part in the movement towards a zero-waste community through projects like Datu Puti's Jumbohalang Tambalan, BYOB (Bring Your Own Bote) DENR-EMB’s Refill Revolution, as well as through the launch of Locally, a socially responsible brand for the "local good."