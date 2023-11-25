Yllana Aduana arrives in Vietnam for Miss Earth 2023

Photo from Miss Earth's Facebook page.

Beauty queen Yllana Aduana has arrived in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam to compete in Miss Earth 2023.

In a Facebook post by Miss Earth on Saturday, Aduana was one of the bets who arrived in the venue.

Aduana succeeded Jenny Ramp, who finished in the Top 20 of Miss Earth 2022.

The Philippines is aiming to bring home a fifth Miss Earth crown, after the triumphs of Karla Paula Henry (2008), Jamie Herrell (2014), Angelia Ong (2015), and Karen Ibasco (2017).

The coronation night will be held on December 22.

