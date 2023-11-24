Solo exhibit ng Fil-Am artist Jefre Manuel, patok sa Paris

PARIS - Patok ang natatanging exhibit ng world renowned Filipino-American sculptor na si Jefre Manuel na inorganisa ng Rivoli Fine Art sa Paris, France kamakailan.

Ang kanyang naglalakihang obra, ginawan ng miniature version, partikular ang ‘Baks’ series tulad ng balance, chill, dance, empowerment, time, zen at iba pang sumasalamin sa kanyang emosyon at mga pangarap.

Jefre Manuel

Kasama din ang labindalawang geometric zodiac series at ang pamosong ‘The Victor’, ang bagong makatawag-pansing landmark sa Pilipinas.

“I’m launching my series of Zodiac sculptures which are smaller versions of the 5- meter versions of what you will see on top of the MOA,” sabi ni Manuel, sculptor.

Si Manuel ang artist sa likod ng mga iconic giant modern art sculptures na makikita sa Pilipinas at abroad tulad ng ‘Time Man’ sa Megamall, Bayani at Pag-asa at ang art installation na ‘The Victor’ sa Pasig city, na may taas na 60 metro at tinatayang pinakamataas sa mundo.

“I wanted to create that was taller than the statue of Liberty, to symbolize this idea of finding your own dream and that once you become successful outside of the Philippines, don’t forget where are you from, which is our homeland, the Philippines,” sabi ni Manuel.

Napahanga ang marami sa mga obra ni Manuel. “We’re so proud that we have very well known Filipino American artist who’s exhibiting in Paris, Jefre. So we want to feature this to showcase the creativity and talent of the Filipino,” sabi ni Ambassador Junever Mahilum-West, PH Embassy sa France.

Jefre Manuel

“I saw his works, my God! amazing!, spectacular, monumental,” sabi ni Ronaldo Arnaldo, Pinoy fashion designer.

“I didn’t know that he makes smaller versions which is nicer and this is something nice to put in your house like one of your collections,”sabi ni Frankie de Leon, Pinoy fashion designer.

Hindi lang public art pieces ang mga nagawa ni Manuel kundi maging artworks para sa celebrities.

“I’ve been honored to do a lot of collaborations not only American celebrities such as Nick Jones, Sylvester Stallone, but also from our homeland working with amazing artists such as Yassi Pressman, I’ve done a customized sculpture for her and her sister as well, as well as sculpture for Piolo Pascual, that talks about his relationship of trying to find common peace,” kwento ni Manuel.

Ayon kay Manuel bukod sa talento, mahalaga ang tamang edukasyon, oportunidad at mga taong magbibigay ng inspirasyon sa pag-abot ng pangarap.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa France, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.