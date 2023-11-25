Self-care for success: 4 wellness tips to boost career

Celebrity wellness expert Clara Day Herrera. Handout

MANILA -- Celebrity wellness expert Clara Day Herrera recently shared her insights into her corporate journey, highlighting its challenges and the impact on her well-being.

Following her departure as a flight attendant, she immersed herself in yoga and meditation studies in India, eventually establishing ventures such as Pillow Bread PH, Pillow Beds PH, and Elorde Boxing Gym, all while actively contributing to communities.

Herrera, CEO of CDH Wellness Corporation, emphasized the crucial role of prioritizing self-care in achieving professional success. “As a holistic wellness expert, I firmly believe that a healthy lifestyle significantly influences career success. Prioritizing self-care and making conscious lifestyle choices positively impact all aspects of our lives, including our professional endeavors," she said.

The businesswoman emphasized the importance of maintaining a healthy diet, regular exercise, and sufficient rest for enhanced physical and mental well-being.

She added: "Adopting stress management techniques and cultivating a positive mindset can significantly improve our ability to handle work-related challenges, problem-solving, and decision-making."

Currently offering meditation and yoga masterclasses as tools for success, Herrera believes that a healthy lifestyle empowers individuals to excel in the workplace, bringing their best selves to achieve greater career success.

Sharing her personal experience, Herrera acknowledged the negative effects of a compromised mind and body on her career journey. She noted decreased creativity, elevated stress levels, and a lack of enthusiasm for her job during challenging times.

Herrera attributed her transformation to yoga, Ayurveda, and holistic wellness practices, stating, "Adopting a healthy lifestyle undoubtedly enhanced my abilities, boosted my confidence, and enabled me to excel in my job."

Herrera concluded the interview by sharing these wellness tips to boost career success:

1. Prioritize Self-Care

Allocate time for regular exercise, nutritious meals, and relaxation practices like yoga or meditation. Self-care ensures physical and mental well-being, enabling individuals to bring their best selves to work.

2. Cultivate Mindfulness

Practice being present and focused in daily tasks. Mindfulness improves concentration, reduces stress, and enhances decision-making abilities. Integrate short moments of mindfulness throughout the day through deep breathing and centering exercises.

3. Seek Balance

Strive for a work-life balance that nurtures personal relationships, hobbies, and interests outside of work. Quality time with loved ones and engaging in enjoyable activities rejuvenates the mind and body, positively impacting professional performance.

4. Continuous Learning

Invest in personal growth by consistently acquiring new skills. Attend workshops, seminars, or online courses related to your profession to keep your mind sharp, fuel creativity, and open up new opportunities for career advancement.