Michelle Dee returns to PH after Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finish

Michelle Dee of Makati City is crowned Miss Universe-Philippines 2023 during the coronation night in Pasay City on May 13, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Beauty queen Michelle Dee returned to the Philippines on Saturday after her Top 10 finish in Miss Universe 2023.

Dee confirmed her arrival in Manila on her Instagram broadcast channel, where she said that she is "home."

Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios was crowned Miss Universe 2023 with Anntonia Porsild of Thailand as first runner-up.

Though her journey ended in the Top 10, Dee bagged the awards for Best in National Costume, 'Spirit of Carnival' award and the 'Voices for Change' category along with Puerto Rico and Angola.

The Philippines has won Miss Universe four times with Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).