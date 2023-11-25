Francis Libiran marks 25th anniversary with muses, new collection

MANILA — Filipino designer Francis Libiran celebrated his 25th anniversary with "Sterling", an enchanting evening of fashion and purpose at the City of Dreams Manila on Friday night.

The night featured the "Phoenix Collection", where 25 models strutted in gowns and suits in silver, gold, green, black and red.

Libiran's celebrity muses were present at the special event.

Among them, Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu, whom Francis has been dressing up since her 18th birthday. She last wore Libiran at the ABS-CBN Ball 2023.

Beauty queens and actresses Kylie Versoza and Megan Young also showed their support for Libiran.

He dressed Kylie when she won Miss International in 2016 and Megan when she brought home the crown for Miss World in 2013.

Vina Morales, Erik Santos, Darren Espanto and other notable personalities were also in attendance.

Sterling style icon awardees include: Sam Milby, Kiana Valenciano, Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada and Harry Hartman.

Sam Milby shared he was wearing Francis Libiran for his very first TV appearance for Pinoy Big Brother 18 years ago.

In his 25-year career, Libiran’s other unforgettable fashion moments include dressing Hollywood star Tyra Banks.

HOLLYWOOD

His relationship with Miss Banks would continue to America’s Next Top Model, where he was able to showcase his Hello Kitty Couture collection and later on, his ‘Creatures of the Night’ collection.

This would eventually help open more doors for him in Hollywood, where he has worked closely with the likes of Darren Criss, Angela Bassett, Nikki Reed, Mena Massoud, and Billy Porter.

Libiran also holds the distinct honor of having designed the parade uniforms of Team Philippines for three seasons of Southeast Asian games — Flag, Agila, and Araw, allowing Francis Libiran to bring honor and glory to the country.

The Phoenix collection is representative of where the brand wants to take its flight into the future.

From its rebirth and resurgence, Libiran's designs and creations continue to ascend and elevate Filipino fashion with its unending grace, grit, and glamour for many generations to come.

