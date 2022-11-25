'Turandot' opera at CCP to have subtitles

MANILA -- Filipino opera-goers will surely be treated to a wonderful experience with the monumental Giacomo Puccini's opera "Turandot" at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) next month.

"Turandot," will be staged at 8 p.m. on December 9 at the CCP Main Theater, with a matinee at 3 p.m. on December 11.

In ANC's Headstart on Friday, Prince Sisowath, assistant director for the acclaimed opera, and tenor Alessandro Liberatore, said the staging of "Turandot" in the country will have subtitles for the Filipino audience to understand the songs.

According to Sisowath, "Turandot" will be in Italian from beginning to the end.

"They would have subtitles which in this case will be on the top, they will know everything. It's very important. This is a big, big advantage to go on and to perform in original languages," Sisowath said.

"It's a love story. So you will see the tragic moments, you will feel the tragic moments and you will also feel the happy ones. This is the magic of Puccini that you will see if you come," Sisowath added.

To encourage young ones to appreciate opera, the general rehearsal of "Turandot" will be attended by hundreds of high school students.

"This special general rehearsal which is going to be open to the children on the 7th of December. ...We have to share to the young people especially with the children," Sisowath said.

Korean singers lead the cast, with soprano Lilla Lee as Princess Turandot and bass Jinsu Lee as the exiled Tartar king Timur.

Other cast members include soprano Rachelle Gerodias as Liu, Byeong In Park as Ping the Grand Chancellor, tenor Ivan Nery as Pong the Grand Intendant, tenor Nomher Nival as Emperor Altoum, and baritone Greg de Leon as Mandarino.

Also part of the opera are the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra and ensembles from Viva Voce Voice Lab and Alice Reyes Dance Philippines.

Tickets are available at the CCP Box Office, TicketWorld, SM Tickets, and Rustan's.

