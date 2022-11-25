Pia Wurtzbach (left) and Maxine Medina (right) attend Ariella Arida's (center) birthday bash. Screenshot from Instagram: @araarida

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach, Maxine Medina, and Ariella Arida maintain their strong friendship years after their respective stints as the Philippines' representative in the Miss Universe pageant.

Wurtzbach, who won Miss Universe in 2015, and Medina, who finished in the pageant's Top 6 the following year, were spotted in Arida's birthday celebration.

Arida, who finished third runner-up in Miss Universe 2013, said in an Instagram post that her party was for her "core group."

"One of the best birthday celebrations ever," she said.

Medina, for her part, posted a clip showing highlights from the celebration. "Happy birthday, love. We're happy to see you bloom," she said in the caption.

Arida, who went on to pursue a career as a host and actress, recently took to social media to mark her 9th year of competing in Miss Universe.

"Isang taon bago mag-isang dekada! A journey that is worth keeping forever," she said, adding that she is "always grateful and proud" to represent the country.

Related video: