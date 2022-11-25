Is Kendra Kramer open to joining pageants?

MANILA -- Kendra Kramer has blossomed into a beautiful young lady, as seen in her latest magazine cover.

Nylon Manila has released photos from its cover shoot with the daughter of model Cheska Garcia and former basketball player Doug Kramer.

The magazine has two other solo cover stars: Mavy Legaspi, son of celebrities Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi; and Miel Pangilinan, daughter of actress Sharon Cuneta and politician Kiko Pangilinan.

"Thank you, Nylon Manila, for making me your anniversary cover girl! I had so much fun shooting this!" Kramer said in an Instagram post.

In her interview with Nylon Manila, the student-athlete was asked about the career she wants to pursue when she gets older.

She is considering the idea of starting a beauty business and becoming a pediatrician, among others.

"I don’t really limit myself to the jobs of my parents," she said. "It doesn't necessarily have to be like, I just want to do showbiz, or I just want to be an athlete, or both. Because I also want to be a doctor. Part of me also wants to become a fashion designer. Another part of me wants to become a businesswoman. Another part of me wants to be a model."

The eldest Kramer also responded to comments saying she is a mini version of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, and to those suggesting for her to compete in beauty pageants.

While she generally finds pageants "interesting," she said it is not something she sees herself doing in the near future.

"I actually want to join, not necessarily beauty pageants, but I want to join fashion shows. Beauty pageants are interesting to me, but I'd rather walk in, you know, like runway shows or fashion shows," she said.

Garcia earlier said that pageantry is "not a priority" for Kramer, but maintained that she will support her daughter in whatever she chooses to do in the future.

Related video: