Baguio's Ibagiw festival now on its final week

Handout

Locals and tourists only have until this weekend to join in the celebration of this year's Ibagiw Festival in Baguio.

The closing ceremony, dubbed "Anido Night," will be held at the Baguio Cultural and Convention Center on November 27. The event will also be streamed live on the Baguio Creative City Official Facebook page.

Now on its fifth year, the Ibagiw Festival is themed "Locally creative, globally competitive" and showcased Baguio's culture and artistry.

Among the activities held during the festival were Creative Sundays, which presented and sold various local products; and Culture Couture, a fashion show that showcased pieces made by local weavers.

Other events include a performer's workshop by Japanese actor Miyuki Kamimura, a cosplay competition by the 3rd North Hobby Expo, and an upcycling challenge which featured art pieces handmade by locals.

Related video: